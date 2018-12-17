SOCIETY

Newlyweds give back to others by taking wedding guests to shop 'Toys For Tots'

Guests at one wedding walked with the newlyweds down the aisles of Target as they shopped for 'Toys for Tots.'

ORLANDO, Florida --
A groom didn't invite guests to join him and his bride down a traditional wedding aisle, instead he invited them to the ones at Target!

Seven years ago, Brad and Jessica Bond spent their first date shopping for items to donate to Toys for Tots. He thought it would be a fun way to acknowledge their love story by taking his entire wedding to Target.

Brad surprised everyone with $10 gift cards and they all went shopping for toys.

"I didn't know until the car ride here!" one guest said.

"Everyone thought it was a joke at first, I think, and they were like, 'No, we're seriously going," another explained.

Guests ended up spending some of their own money for extra donations. When the store manager learned what was happening, she also handed over a car full of toys.

