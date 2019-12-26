Newman police surprise son of fallen officer Ronil Singh with his own toy patrol car

NEWMAN, Calif. (KGO) -- Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh's death. He was shot and killed while making a traffic stop of a reported drunk driver.
To show their love for the Singh family, Newman police officers gifted Singh's son his very own patrol car for Christmas.
Newman Police K-9 Association posted a video on Instagram.
According to the post, Singh told his son he was going to grow up to be a police officer, and he would teach him.
The car was delivered Wednesday morning, just in time for Christmas for baby Singh to enjoy.
An anonymous resident even changed the stickers on the toy car to model after his dad.
Corporal Singh's suspected shooter, Paulo Virgen Mendoza, has pleaded not guilty for killing Singh.
Officials say the preliminary hearing to determine a trial is postponed until March.
The town of Newman will hold a candlelight vigil and a walk to commemorate his life, starting at 6 p.m. following a balloon release.
