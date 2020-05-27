Coronavirus California

Newsom partners with CA lawmakers to come up with guidelines to reopen nail salons

By Paige McIntyre
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California's Governor Gavin Newsom has agreed to work with several lawmakers to come up with clear guidelines to reopen nails salons, according to Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco).

In an interview on ABC7's new interactive 3 p.m. newscast on Wednesday, Assemblymember Chiu elaborated on a letter he and colleagues sent to the governor earlier this month addressing the impact COVID-19 has had on the nail salon community.



Assemblymember Chiu says the nail salon workforce is predominantly made up of Asian immigrant women, nearly 70% of which are of Vietnamese descent.

RELATED: Nail salons outraged, ask Newsom for proof of 1st COVID-19 community spread

"The recent disclosure that community spread of COVID-19 started at a nail salon resulted in fear and anxiety among nail salon owners and workers who were concerned about the potential impact this would have on their livelihoods as well as on their personal safety as anti-Asian hate incidents have persisted," said Assemblymember Chiu.

The lawmaker says he's thankful the governor has agreed to work with the Asian Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus on this issue and hopes they can come up with clear and safe guidelines soon.

RELATED: First case of COVID-19 community spread in California tracked to nail salon, Newsom reveals in press conference

And while nail salons wait for those guidelines to be released some are taking a proactive approach.

In Sonoma, one salon is already preparing for when they can resume business. So far, Indulgence Nails Day Spa has spent $5,000 in infrastructure changes.

In Sonoma, one salon is already preparing for when they can resume business. So far, Indulgence Nail Salon and Spa have spent $5,000 in infrastructure changes.



