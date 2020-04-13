Coronavirus California

Coronavirus California: Gov. Newsom announces shared vision with Oregon, Washington to reopen state amid COVID-19 pandemic

SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom announced a shared vision and joint framework to reopen California during his daily update on the state's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Similar to New York's framework to reopen the state, Newsom will release a detailed plan for easing social distancing guidelines Tuesday at noon. The shared vision for reopening the state was developed with Governors from Oregon and Washington.

While each state is building a state-specific plan, the three states have agreed to a framework that focuses on them working together, putting their residents' health first, and letting science guide decisions.

"COVID-19 has preyed upon our interconnectedness,'' the three governors wrote. "In the coming weeks, the West Coast will flip the script on COVID-19 - with our states acting in close coordination and collaboration to ensure the virus can never spread wildly in our communities.''

The Seattle-area saw the nation's first COVID-19 outbreak, with dozens of deaths tied to a suburban nursing home. California, too, saw an early outbreak and the San Francisco-area was the first major region to impose stringent stay-at-home policies.

The governors said that while each state has made progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19 each state's public health leaders will focus on four goals: Protecting vulnerable populations, such as those in nursing homes, who are at risk if infected; ensuring adequate hospital capacity and personal protective equipment in order to care for those who may get sick; mitigating the non-direct COVID-19 health impacts, particularly on disadvantaged communities; and protecting the general public "by ensuring any successful lifting of interventions includes the development of a system for testing, tracking and isolating.''

Newsom reassured that the incremental release of stay at home orders is to keep people healthy and safe, using science, not politics to guide decision making.


Gov. Newsom also addressed the well-being of "at-risk" children and announced $42 million will be directed to invest support for 86,000 kids in Social Services. Working closely with the Department of Social Services Director Kim Johnson, Newsom said the money will expand helplines (211) for family resources, extend the emancipation process for children in the foster care system, provide additional $200 a month to families who are most "at risk" and get laptops and cellphones for children in the foster care system to help with distance learning. Johnson also talked about updated guidelines for social workers for home visits, more information can be found on the California Department of Social Services website here.



Sign up for California Health Corps here.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, there are currently over 23,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and 683 deaths statewide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
