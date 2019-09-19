Nextdoor's app promotes kindness in neighborhoods

The Next Door app is trying to promote kindness.
The San Francisco-based app is rolling out what they're calling a "kindness reminder."
It's a new feature encouraging positivity among neighbors who connect on the platform.
Essentially it's a prompt to remind a member to reconsider their post if it's potentially offensive or hurtful.
In testing, one in five people edited their comment before posting.
