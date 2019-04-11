Society

Nipsey Hussle's kids honor slain rapper at LA memorial service

LOS ANGELES -- Children close to Nipsey Hussle paid tribute to the slain rapper during Thursday morning's memorial service.

Hussle's children and fiancée, actress Lauren London, took the stage with Kross, her 2-year-old son with Hussle; Hussle's daughter Emani Asghedom; another child and London's son with rapper Lil Wayne, Cameron Carter.

Carter recounted a dream he had days after Hussle's death in which the rapper likened heaven to paradise. He recalled that the rapper would "say 'Respect!' at the window" and led the audience of thousands as they collectively recited Hussle's morning chant.

It appeared that Hussle's daughter Emani Asghedom was next to speak but was overcome with emotion. London handed the mic instead to young Kross, who cooed and babbled into the mic, delighting the audience.

The 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was an Eritrean-American father of two. He was a beloved figure for his philanthropic work that went well beyond the usual celebrity "giving back" ethos. Following his death, political and community leaders were as quick and effusive in their praise as his fellow hip-hop artists.

SEE ALSO: Obama remembers Nipsey Hussle in letter read at memorial service: 'He saw hope'
EMBED More News Videos

Former President Barack Obama remembered Nipsey Hussle as an "an example for young people to follow" and recognized his legacy of service during Thursday's memorial honoring the slain rapper.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelescelebrityrapperfuneralmemorial
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News