SOCIETY

New Jersey team to skip events with ref who told wrestler to cut dreadlocks

EMBED </>More Videos

Annie McCormick from our sister station WPVI has the latest on the controversy over a high school wrestler in New Jersey.

Eyewitness News
BUENA, New Jersey --
A New Jersey school district says its wrestling team will no longer compete in events officiated by a referee who told a wrestler to lose his dreadlocks or forfeit his bout.

The announcement came during an emergency meeting held Wednesday with the Buena Regional school board and members of the community.

The meeting was held in response to the incident before a match on Dec. 19.

The board called the meeting to discuss what it called 'personnel matters'. Community members questioned whether the referee's actions were racially motivated and said a school official should have stepped in.

The school superintendent said he met with the board to review what happened

New Jersey's athletic association said that the referee involved won't be assigned to any matches until the incident is reviewed.

Michael Cherenson, spokesman for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, said the organization had reached out to groups that assign referees "and they've all agreed" not to assign Alan Maloney to any event until further notice.
Andrew Johnson, a wrestler for Buena Regional High School who is black, had a cover over his hair during a match.

But Maloney, who is white, said that wouldn't do. An SNJ Today reporter tweeted a video of Johnson getting his hair cut minutes before the match. Johnson went on to win but appeared visibly distraught.

The video was shared widely on social media, with users calling the incident "racist," ''cruel" and "humiliating."
EMBED More News Videos

A New Jersey high school wrestler forced to cut locks or forfeit match. Watch video from the incident.


The school superintendent said in a letter to the community that they support and stand by all student athletes.

The state attorney general's office is also looking into the incident.

The rules state if an individual has hair longer than allowed, it must be contained in a legal hair cover attached to the ear guards. The wrestler opting to wear a legal hair cover must wear it to the weigh-in procedure.

The Johnson family said through their attorney the referee was late and missed weigh-in, and Johnson's head covering was allowed in prior matches.

Officials say the same referee was reprimanded two years ago for reportedly using a racial slur.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhigh school sportsnew jersey newsracismu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
N.J. high school wrestler forced to cut locks or forfeit match
SOCIETY
SF makes national headlines after NYT article wishes 'May your city never become San Francisco'
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Wednesday
Residency requirements causing trouble for Real ID's in CA
Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Day address causes controversy
More Society
Top Stories
Family discovers body of man who died in South Bay crash
Authorities search for suspect who shot, killed Newman cop, suspect vehicle found
SF makes national headlines after NYT article wishes 'May your city never become San Francisco'
BevMo warns customers of hack that may have exposed payment information
Report: holiday sales reach 6-year high
San Jose girl dies in fall from Arizona overlook
How to de-stress after the holidays
Individual tax return filing changes take effect in 2019
Show More
Demand for tiny homes getting bigger
Witness recalls hearing several gunshots, vehicle speeding off after officer was shot
Father and son use bed sheets to escape San Rafael fire
Residency requirements causing trouble for Real ID's in CA
What holiday trash can and can't be recycled
More News