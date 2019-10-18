Society

No homecoming game at San Marin High School in Novato Friday night

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Marin High School in Novato will not hold its homecoming football game on Friday night because of a dispute over the field's lights.

People who live near the school's football field say the lights are too bright.

A judge issued a temporary restraining order to keep the lights off, while he reviews an environmental impact report.

The judge said the district's decision to turn the lights on last week for the first time in four years was premature.

"It was an amazing opportunity to play that one time, and if I don't get it again I'll be ok with that. I know San Marin will keep rallying and keep fighting for the lights," said Matthew Sargent, Varsity Football Quarterback.

The homecoming game will be held Saturday afternoon, instead.

The judge will make a final decision next month.
