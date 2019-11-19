PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E Power Shutoffs: North Bay residents, businesses begrudgingly prepare for latest outages

By Liz Kreutz
SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KGO) -- One day before the latest PG&E power shutoffs are expected to begin, people around the Bay Area are preparing by buying ice and extra candles. But they're doing so begrudgingly.

RELATED: North Bay residents, businesses on edge with possible outage looming week before Thanksgiving

"It's really frustrating, really unorganized," Kate Bowman, who lives in San Rafael, said while buying several bags of ice Tuesday morning. "It feels like preventative measures are not in place and it's being pushed over to the cities and the consumers."

On Wednesday, PG&E says they plan to turn off power in parts of nine counties across the Bay Area because of high winds and a fire threat.



Businesses - like United Markets in San Anselmo in Marin County -- that lost power during last month's outages are terrified about the prospect of losing power again.

"It would not be good for us," Robert Bowden, the store supervisor, said about the possibility of losing power this week.

Bowden said last month the family-owned grocery store lost thousands of dollars in food. He said the store only learned they would lose power an hour before the last shutdown took effect, giving them no time to prepare.

This time, they're hoping they won't lose power, but they're not taking any chances.

RELATED: PG&E Power Outages: How to prepare for shut off

"We've got another truck coming, refrigerator truck coming today to start unloading and putting it into that, but it's just a ton of labor and waste of time," he said.



Not to mention, it's terrible timing: one week from Thanksgiving.

"We just got in all our turkeys," Bowden said, "So we have thousands of dollars of turkeys in our walk in right now."

RELATED: Bay Area braces for another potential round of PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs

Bowden said during the last shutoff, the grocery store set up a barbecue and gave out 800 meals to people in the community. They plan to do that again this week.

"They're so nice to let people in with flashlights taking whatever they can off the shelves," Kate Bowman said, "But there's a certain desperation that happens, and it really leaves people vulnerable, very vulnerable."



RELATED: I-TEAM: History of PG&E's power problems

For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorthern californiasanta rosasonomasan rafaelsan anselmoelectricpower outagepg&ethanksgivingtechnologypg&e public safety power shutoffweathersonoma county
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Timeline of dangerous winds during Red Flag Warning
What to know about PG&E power shutdowns
North Bay prepares for traffic light outages for PSPS
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | National security aides testifying in impeachment hearing
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
Growing up during Fremont's population boom
Orinda City Council to vote on short-term rental ban
Faces of Fremont: Nonprofit develops low-income housing for homeless
Kaepernick's attorney calls NFL workout a 'publicity stunt'
Show More
North Bay on edge with possible PG&E outage week before Thanksgiving
Jail time doesn't satisfy contractor fraud victims
Correction officers who guarded Jeffrey Epstein criminally charged
WATCH IN 60: Possible PG&E outages, Ann Coulter to visit Cal, most expensive zip code
James Van Der Beek reveals his wife suffered a miscarriage
More TOP STORIES News