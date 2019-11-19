PG&E Power Shutoffs: North Bay residents, businesses begrudgingly prepare for latest outages

United Markets in San Anselmo has these handwritten thank you notes hanging at the front of the store. During the last power outage, they set up a barbecue & handed out 800 meals to ppl w/o power — even while losing thousands themselves.



The store is now preparing for round 2. pic.twitter.com/SXSW9eebmo — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 19, 2019

This latest power outage comes at really bad timing: A week before Thanksgiving. United Markets just got in thousands of dollars of turkeys — which they can’t afford to lose. #pgeshutoff pic.twitter.com/Hzz6cLuxaG — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 19, 2019

This is how little trust there is: United Markets is not even on the list right now to lose power, but they’re paying for a refrigerator truck just in case. During the last outage, they only got added to the shutoff list 1 hour before power went off giving them no time to prepare — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 19, 2019

SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KGO) -- One day before the latest PG&E power shutoffs are expected to begin, people around the Bay Area are preparing by buying ice and extra candles. But they're doing so begrudgingly."It's really frustrating, really unorganized," Kate Bowman, who lives in San Rafael, said while buying several bags of ice Tuesday morning. "It feels like preventative measures are not in place and it's being pushed over to the cities and the consumers."On Wednesday, PG&E says they plan to turn off power in parts of nine counties across the Bay Area because of high winds and a fire threat.Businesses - like United Markets in San Anselmo in Marin County -- that lost power during last month's outages are terrified about the prospect of losing power again."It would not be good for us," Robert Bowden, the store supervisor, said about the possibility of losing power this week.Bowden said last month the family-owned grocery store lost thousands of dollars in food. He said the store only learned they would lose power an hour before the last shutdown took effect, giving them no time to prepare.This time, they're hoping they won't lose power, but they're not taking any chances."We've got another truck coming, refrigerator truck coming today to start unloading and putting it into that, but it's just a ton of labor and waste of time," he said.Not to mention, it's terrible timing: one week from Thanksgiving."We just got in all our turkeys," Bowden said, "So we have thousands of dollars of turkeys in our walk in right now."Bowden said during the last shutoff, the grocery store set up a barbecue and gave out 800 meals to people in the community. They plan to do that again this week."They're so nice to let people in with flashlights taking whatever they can off the shelves," Kate Bowman said, "But there's a certain desperation that happens, and it really leaves people vulnerable, very vulnerable."