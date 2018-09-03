Thousands of people on social media are sharing a photo showing a heart-warming reunion between a neonatal intensive care unit nurse and one of her former patients.Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford shared a photo on its Facebook page calling it a chance encounter.Nurse Vilma Wong discovered her new colleague was the premature baby she cared for 28-years ago.Brandon Seminatore is healthy and is currently a second year pediatric neurology resident at Packard Children's.During his morning rounds on the NICU last month, Vilma recognized his name and asked him some questions before confirming her suspicions.