FEEL GOOD

NYPD turns 16-year-old with cerebral palsy's wheelchair into police cruiser

EMBED </>More Videos

Darla Miles reports on the NYPD's big surprise to a boy with cerebral palsy.

By
NEW YORK CITY --
New York City police officers played Santa Wednesday, giving a big surprise to a boy with cerebral palsy.

Sixteen-year-old Aidan Riley, who uses a wheelchair, got a sweet new ride that allows him to be a NYPD officer, just like his dad.

RELATED: Illinois boy with cerebral palsy dresses as 'Beetlejuice' for Halloween

"Oh my God, I tried to envision it, you know, the past couple of days," Officer Merritt Riley said. "But I never could envision what it turned out to be."

His wheelchair is now a miniature replica of an NYPD cruiser, outfitted specifically to fit over the wheelchair he uses every day. It even has his name and badge number on it, 2806, the same as his father.

"As you can hear, he's got...flashing lights," said David Vogel, with Magic Wheelchair. "And it's really, basically, he has a police cruiser."

Merritt Riley is a 22-year NYPD veteran assigned to the Midtown North Precinct. He and his partner started a foundation nearly five years ago called "NYPD with Arms Wide Open" that supports officers who have special needs children. And that got the attention of Magic Wheelchair, a non-profit organization that builds epic costumes for kids in wheelchairs -- at no cost to the family.

RELATED: Starbucks store saves the day for teen with cerebral palsy after senior photo session rained out

"The Magic Wheelchair had found out about our foundation, contacted us, and it just all came together," Merritt Riley said.

The NYPD Fleet Services Division spent two months building Aidan's custom cruiser, made of fiberglass, body plastic and salvage lights and sirens from older police cars.

The car was a free present for Aidan, but the real gift was for those who put the smile om his face.

"It was probably the greatest gift I could have ever imagined," said Vartan Khachadurian, of the NYPD Fleet Services Division. "Sorry, getting emotional. But I love it."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynypdcerebral palsyfeel goodchildren's healthu.s. & worldpolice officerNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FEEL GOOD
Christmas cards pour in for Texas man with dementia
'Obama Claus' surprises patients at children's hospital
Company surprises employees with $4M Christmas bonuses
Watch: Sweet compilation of man greeting granddaughter
More feel good
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Christmas cards pour in for Texas man with dementia
Meet the stars where you live
Shop locally for last-minute gifts at these 5 upcoming Tenderloin-area events | Hoodline
More Society
Top Stories
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Raiders QB Carr describes Coliseum as 'home'
VIDEO: Mysterious light seen in CA sky identified as meteor
NASA scientist answers questions about meteor seen in California sky
Trump tells GOP leaders he won't sign bill to avoid shutdown
Mom charged after young brothers found watching 'Home Alone' while home alone
Trump proposes rule requiring job for food stamps
Yemeni mother reunited with dying son at Oakland hospital
Show More
Mother found dead in her car in bizarre murder mystery
High school football players commit to prestigious college programs
Jim Mattis and other notable Trump admin departures
Here's a look at others questioned in Mollie Tibbetts' death
How did a little sea lion end up at Oakland Airport?
More News