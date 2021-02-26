Mayor Libby Schaaf discusses Oakland A's ballpark Environmental Impact Report

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- "Oakland cares so much about being a model of environmental stewardship." Mayor Libby Schaaf is inviting the public to chime in on the Oakland A's ballpark Environmental Impact Report.OAKLAND, Calif.The Oakland A's plan to develop the Howard Terminal site could take a step forward Friday when a draft of the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) is released."The A's are our last major league team in Oakland. We need to keep them. This is how they see their future in Oakland and they are willing to pay for it," said supported by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf during interview with ABC7 News Friday. "This is a privately financed ballpark that is very important to me. Oakland has made some pretty bad deals in the past with sports teams, this is not one of them."The A's had been considering Howard Terminal as a possible site for years before November 2018, when the official plans were revealed.The plan, supported by Schaaf, includes the ballpark, shopping and housing."This report is actually going to create a legal obligation for the A's to make certain improvements. We really want to make sure that the ballpark is not going to impede our port traffic. We love our working waterfront. We know it's our economic engine. This report looks at very specific ways to keep that engine chugging along," said Schaaf.A's President Dave Kaval has said the development will have the highest environmental standards of any project in California history.The impact report must asses the stadium's potential effects on the environment and identify any mitigation measures."The next step in the process is people now have a couple of days to comment on the Environment Impact Report," said Schaaf. "There are going to be several public hearings. Please come chime in. Look at what has been recommended. Let us know whether you think this ballpark on the waterfront is a good idea. Oakland cares so much about being a model of environmental stewardship."One big question is how the stadium would effect the port."These are complicated projects, as they should be, especially when they are on the waterfront," said Schaaf. "It's a very environmentally sensitive part of our ecosystem. We have to be very careful whenever we disturb it or build there. We have to make sure any project is enhancing our environment stewardship, not degrading it. I know the A's are committed to that. More importantly, the city will hold them to that and this community will also hold them, to not just being good neighbors, but being good environment stewards."The Pacific Merchant Shipping Association has long opposed the plan."If you transform your waterfront into a tourist mecca and expensive housing -- you will not have an industrial port left, " said Mike Jacob, Vice President and General Counsel of the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association.The draft report is just a small step. The shipping association is still involved with litigation over the plan and there are several more bureaucratic hurdles.Schaaf also spoke to ABC7 News about when the new ballpark could potentially reopen."We will have a better idea of that once the city council approves this project. That is on track for happening by the end of this year. That's the next big milestone that will really drive the construction schedule."