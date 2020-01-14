Oakland homeless mothers evicted from vacant house

Deputies say six people were arrested this morning, two of which are moms. A spokesperson for the homeless mothers said the original mom to move into the house, Dominique Walker, was not in the house at the time and was not arrested.
A SWAT team is at the scene in riot gear. Protesters have been yelling at deputies, but nothing physical has happened and no injuries have been reported.
A Southern California investment firm owns the house, which they planned to flip. The women moved in without permission when it was vacant. The families are part of an advocacy group called "Moms4Housing." They were ordered by a judge last Friday to vacate the West Oakland house.
The sheriff's office has offered to help the women with services and Wedgewood Properties offered to shelter the women for two months through Catholic Charities and pay for moving expenses. "Moms4Housing" has rejected the offers.
A spokesperson for Wedgewood Properties said the company was not aware that the eviction would take place this morning.
Wedgewood has released the following statement:
Wedgewood is pleased the illegal occupation of its Oakland home has ended peacefully. That is what the company has sought since the start. We will now work with a non-profit, Shelter 37, to renovate the home giving opportunities to at-risk Oakland youths and splitting the profits with the non-profit so that other youths may benefit. The solution to Oakland's housing crisis is not the redistribution of citizens' homes through illegal break-ins and seizures by squatters. That is the violent, dangerous, and unsuccessful path taken by this handful of activists and supported by three Oakland city council members and the Oakland Community Land Trust. Councilmembers Nikki Fortunato Bas, Rebecca Kaplan, and Dan Kalb must take real steps to address Oakland's drug abuse, mental illness, and homeless issues. Bas, Kaplan and Kalb and the Oakland Community Land Trust shouldn't participate in media stunts with activists Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE) and Mothers for Housing. Instead, they should concentrate on finding a non-violent and progressive way to address Oakland housing crisis that doesn't rely on the theft of other people's homes to solve their problems and address this serious issue.
