Oakland hospital putting on prom night for teens battling diseases, injuries

Teenagers battling life-threatening diseases and injuries, who couldn't go to their own prom, will get their chance Saturday night.Kaiser Permanente in Oakland is hosting its fourth annual Pediatric Prom, an evening of fun, music, games, and dancing.Hair stylists and makeup artists will be on hand.Kaiser also collected some dresses and suits to donate to teens.There will be other activities and entertainment in the afternoon before prom starts at 5:30 p.m.