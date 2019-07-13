Oakland man digs up skull in backyard

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A skull believed to be that of a Native American was found in an Oakland backyard Thursday night.A man was digging to plant a tree in the backyard of his home on Willow Street in West Oakland when he uncovered the skull and called police.No other remains were found.The Alameda County sheriff's office said it's probably that of a Native American.The coroner will work with a forensic anthropologist to make the final determination.