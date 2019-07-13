Society

Oakland man digs up skull in backyard

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A skull believed to be that of a Native American was found in an Oakland backyard Thursday night.

A man was digging to plant a tree in the backyard of his home on Willow Street in West Oakland when he uncovered the skull and called police.

No other remains were found.

The Alameda County sheriff's office said it's probably that of a Native American.

The coroner will work with a forensic anthropologist to make the final determination.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandhuman remains found
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News