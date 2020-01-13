Oakland moms remain in vacant house, supporters form human shield

#DEVELOPING @ACSOSheriffs says they have until close of business Wednesday to evict the #OaklandMoms occupying a house in West Oakland. Oakland moms refuse to leave vacant house, sheriffs say they will enforce eviction https://t.co/5qhcYVivN6 pic.twitter.com/BS2T0M1jtc — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) January 13, 2020

Supporters have created a human shield for the moms who have taken over an empty house in Oakland. Their eviction has been ordered but they have no plans to leave. #Moms4Housing pic.twitter.com/MZgrPcele3 — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) January 13, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Supporters have formed a human shield in front of the Oakland house on Magnolia Street to protect the moms inside from sheriff's deputies, who now have an eviction order to serve within the next five days. Activists say they are impressed to see this turnout and say they are committed to being here all week."I am just so happy to see the amount of support moms for housing has. I think that it is because housing is such a huge issue in the bay area," Kimberly King said outside the home.Homeless mom Dominque Walker moved into the vacant home on November 18 with her children. Other moms have joined. City Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan stopped by this morning to show support."I appreciate everyone who has shown up and will continue to show up," Kaplan said to the group from the front porch of the house.A judge has issued an eviction order to be carried out within five days. The sheriff's office has said they'd like to come to a non-confrontational resolution but they will be enforcing the eviction order. The investment firm, Wedgewood, which owns the home has offered to pay for housing for the moms and their kids for two months. But the moms and their supporters call the offer insulting and have no plans to leave."We'd much prefer if they left peacefully and voluntarily," said Sam Singer, a spokesperson for Wedgewood properties."The women stole this house, it's time for them to leave. Wedgwood has made an offer so that they can have a shelter so that they can have their belongings moved for free," said Singer.One supporter this morning felt energized by the turnout."I think it's great. I think it will get bigger. I look forward to seeing masses of people," said Ellen Murray.Wedgewood bought the house last summer with plans to remodel it and sell it. But supporters say this is about more than just this one vacant house."They're not just fighting for themselves, that's why I am here. That's why so many people are here. We are all fighting for housing as a human right for the people of Oakland and everywhere," King said.Organizers are calling for supporters to have a presence here from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Those who are sitting on the home's stairs have declared they are willing to be arrested for the moms if and when sheriff's deputies arrive.