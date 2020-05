Oakland to prohibit parking at Lake Merritt, city parks starting Friday amid COVID-19

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The city of Oakland is expanding parking prohibitions to encourage physical distancing.Starting tomorrow, the city will prohibit parking around Lake Merritt on weekends and the Memorial Day holiday.It's also prohibiting vending and food trucks in city parks and in parking lots.Officials say the goal is to reduce the concentration of people in those areas.The parking limitations will remain in effect until May 31.The city is also eliminating parking at all city parks."We still encourage walkers, joggers, and cyclists to get outdoors for fresh air and exercise, which is important to our health, but in keeping with the County order to stop the spread of COVID-19, we are discouraging gatherings and crowds in our parks," the city said in a statement Thursday. The city of Oakland will be placing signs around Lake Merritt with the new rules.