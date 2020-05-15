Coronavirus

Oakland to prohibit parking at Lake Merritt, city parks starting Friday amid COVID-19

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The city of Oakland is expanding parking prohibitions to encourage physical distancing.

Starting tomorrow, the city will prohibit parking around Lake Merritt on weekends and the Memorial Day holiday.

It's also prohibiting vending and food trucks in city parks and in parking lots.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Complaints rise over lack of social distancing around Oakland's Lake Merritt

Officials say the goal is to reduce the concentration of people in those areas.

The parking limitations will remain in effect until May 31.

The city is also eliminating parking at all city parks.

"We still encourage walkers, joggers, and cyclists to get outdoors for fresh air and exercise, which is important to our health, but in keeping with the County order to stop the spread of COVID-19, we are discouraging gatherings and crowds in our parks," the city said in a statement Thursday.

The city of Oakland will be placing signs around Lake Merritt with the new rules.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandsocial distancingparkingcoronavirusoaklandpandemicmemorial daycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Complaints rise over lack of social distancing around Oakland's Lake Merritt
CORONAVIRUS
New data shows 42% decrease in job openings across CA
Stay-at-home order extended; Central NY cleared to begin reopening
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
Marin bakery rehires employees after furlough
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How to get unemployment benefits in CA during COVID-19
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Could smartwatches detect COVID-19?
New data shows 42% decrease in job openings across CA
Berkeley proposes plan to turn outdoor spaces into restaurant dining areas
Gov. Gavin Newsom releases revised state budget as unemployment soars
Pelosi, GOP exchange barbs over new economic relief package
Show More
3 counties branch off from strict Bay Area stay-at-home order
Rapper E-40 donates 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to local prisons
Cats with no symptoms spread virus to other cats in lab test
'How to Get Away with Murder' finale: Cast, fans say goodbye
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News