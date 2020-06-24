Oakland Unified approves eliminating school police force

Big news for Oakland schools today with the OUSD board voting to eliminate its police force. Special shout out to @JessikaBlack01 and @BlackOrgProject- they have worked on this issue for TEN years! This is a huge step in the right direction for our Oakland communities. https://t.co/gdYBns31vt — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) June 25, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Unified School Board has voted to eliminate the school police force.Black Organizing Project released a statement Wednesday night after the vote saying this approval affirms that every young person deserves a chance to remain, learn and thrive in police-free schools.The Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been a big proponent of this measure and spent Tuesday night protesting with activists and community groups on this issue.After the measure passed, Coach Kerr tweeted, "This is a huge step in the right direction for our Oakland communities."OUSD is one of the only school districts in the Bay Area with its own police force. The 10 sworn officers and 50 unarmed campus security guards cost the city $6 million a year.Tuesday night the San Francisco Unified School District vote unanimously to end ties with the San Francisco Police Department and removing armed officers from school grounds.Thursday, a petition of more than 1700 signatures will be presented to the East Side Union High School District in San Jose as community members ask the district to cut ties with the San Jose Police Department.