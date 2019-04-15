bay area life

Tuff Love Fitness in Oakland provides crucial self-defense techniques

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Offering a variety of classes and services ranging from CrossFit to chiropractic, Tuff Love Fitness strives toward building a stronger, healthier community. The Tuff Love Fitness Collective is a team of health experts who share a background in fitness and martial arts, as well as a mindful approach toward wellness. With a plethora of classes, including self-defense, personal training, and Jiu-Jitsu, Tuff Love serves as a comprehensive resource to enrich your overall wellbeing.

We caught up with founder and head instructor, Mollii Khangsengsing who shared her self-defense advice. Follow these tips to increase your safety and awareness when faced with a dangerous situation.

1. If you are being attacked, aim for your aggressor's most vulnerable striking points, including the eyes, nose, jaw, throat, solar plexus, and groin.

2. The easiest way to escape a wrist hold is to widen your stance, quickly rotate your wrist, and swiftly retract your hand.

3. Always keep your knees slightly bent and hands out in front of your body to easily block harmful jabs from an attacker.

4. Attackers look for easy targets, so it is important to maintain a strong, confident, and alert stance in order to avoid conflict.

5. Being aware of your surroundings can help you escape an attack. Keep your eyes and ears open, and don't forget to use your voice to call out for help.

6. Practice your plan of escape so self-defense becomes an automatic response if you encounter a threatening situation.

