Bay Area office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot sold in SJ

Bay Area office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot sold in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
This is why you always chip in a dollar for your work's office lottery pool.

That massive Mega Millions ticket bought at Ernie's Liquor in San Jose last month is going to a group of co-workers.

RELATED: San Jose store owners get $1M bonus after selling winning Mega Millions ticket

The California Lottery announced Friday that Roland Reyes has claimed the $543,000,000 prize on behalf of his office pool, consisting of 11 people.

Reyes says the group bought the ticket on a whim after learning how large the jackpot was.

He did not say where they worked, other than it's in the financial industry and somewhere in Santa Clara County.

The group says they want to keep their jobs.

