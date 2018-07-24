ACT OF KINDNESS

Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's job interview

Officer helps homeless man shave. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 24, 2018. (WPVI)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. --
A police officer in Tallahassee, Florida went above and beyond the call of duty.

Officer Tony Carlson spotted a homeless man struggling to shave.

He helped fix the clipper and shaved the man's beard for him.

It turns out the man was trying to clean up for a job interview he had at a McDonald's.

It's not known if the man got the job, but he had one supporter in blue rooting for him.

