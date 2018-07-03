SOCIETY

Officer shows off back-flipping skills in uniform

EMBED </>More Videos

Officer Arthur Brown Jr. showed off his back-flipping skills in Washington D.C. (Arthur Brown Jr./Facebook)

Washington D.C. Metropolitan Officer Arthur Brown Jr. showed off his acrobatic skills with a spectacular backflip in front of a group of kids.

Brown said he was on patrol with other officers when he saw a kid doing flips near Elvans Road. He wanted to show the kids that he was also able to do flips, something he did as a child growing up in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Brown shared the video on Facebook in hopes of sharing the importance of community policing.

"This day and age [kids] are being programmed via television, music, parents, and cellphones to dislike the police," Brown said. "Small stuff like this helps with people actually seeing officers for who they really are and not the uniform they wear."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypolice officerfeel good
SOCIETY
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
Norm Mineta on hand for flag ceremony at his namesake airport
More Society
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News