Society

Officials approve new permit for John Dillinger exhumation

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana -- Indiana officials have approved a new permit relatives of 1930s gangster John Dillinger had sought to exhume his Indianapolis gravesite.

The permit approved Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health calls for the remains to be exhumed on Dec. 31.

Dillinger's nephew, Michael C. Thompson, applied for the permit last month after he and another relative obtained an earlier permit calling for a Sept. 16 exhumation.

That exhumation did not occur after Crown Hill Cemetery officials objected to the exhumation. Thompson is suing the cemetery, seeking a court order to gain access to the grave.

Thompson has said he has evidence Dillinger's body may not be buried there, and he may not have been the man FBI agents fatally shot outside a Chicago theater in on July 22, 1934.

The FBI said in a statement in August that it was a "myth" that its agents didn't kill Dillinger.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyindianau.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3.6 magnitude quake reported near Colma: USGS
Body found after woman swept away by ocean current, US Coast Guard says
Warriors prep for first game at Chase Center, show new team shop
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
SF residents help protect neighborhood from car break-ins
Best friend of taxi driver killed in Hwy 101 wrong-way crash talks about beloved friend
Expert: Small earthquakes may be warning sign of larger one to come
Show More
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
US government opens California land to oil, gas drilling
Advocate cautiously optimistic after brain-controlled robotic suit help paralyzed man walk
Tips on landing a job during holiday hiring
Alex Trebek 'hanging in' there during new round of chemo
More TOP STORIES News