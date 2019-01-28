SOCIETY

Oh boy! Gender reveal makes huge mess at Houston brewery

When a couple set off two confetti guns in the St. Arnold's beer garden, they learned the gender of their baby and how to clean up a big mess.

HOUSTON --
Oh boy or girl! Gender reveals are all the rage. The parties can be fun to watch, but there have also been some disasters.

When a couple set off two confetti guns in the St. Arnold's beer garden, they learned both the gender of their baby and how to clean up a big mess.

James Shannon was visiting the brewery Saturday and posted a picture of the gender reveal party sweeping up the mounds of blue confetti. He says some staff members handed the group brooms and dustpans.

St. Arnold's Brewery said they don't mind groups having their gender reveals at the beer garden, but to inform the staff before hand and be mindful of other guests and the environment.

