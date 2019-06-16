Society

O.J. Simpson says in second video he will use Twitter account to 'correct' what people say about him

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- O.J. Simpson has apparently joined Twitter. The account is new and does not have the customary blue checkmark which would be a sign Twitter has verified it.

But, Simpson himself confirmed the new account to the Associated Press Saturday. The first post is a selfie-style video in which Simpson says he's "got a little getting even to do."

In a second video, Simpson, a San Francisco native, says he'll be able to use the platform to correct what people say about him and also talk about things like fantasy football and politics.
