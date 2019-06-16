SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- O.J. Simpson has apparently joined Twitter. The account is new and does not have the customary blue checkmark which would be a sign Twitter has verified it.
RELATED: O.J. Simpson joins Twitter: 'I've got a little getting even to do'
But, Simpson himself confirmed the new account to the Associated Press Saturday. The first post is a selfie-style video in which Simpson says he's "got a little getting even to do."
In a second video, Simpson, a San Francisco native, says he'll be able to use the platform to correct what people say about him and also talk about things like fantasy football and politics.
O.J. Simpson says in second video he will use Twitter account to 'correct' what people say about him
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News