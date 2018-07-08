U.S. & WORLD

Oklahoma man faces jail time for overdue movie rental

EMBED </>More Videos

Oklahoma man faces jail time for overdue movie rental. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on July 8, 2018. (WPVI)

OKLAHOMA --
An Oklahoma man is facing jail time for an overdue movie rental.

Lonnie Perry rented the movie "Ted" in 2014.

Shortly afterward, he became homeless and just threw the DVD in a box with the rest of his belongings.

He completely forgot about it until he got a letter from the District Attorney's Office.

They told him to pay $218 or go to jail.

"I just don't have that kind of money right off. I'll get it, and I'll pay it. I'll do what I have to do. I just think it could have gone a different route," said Perry.

The store will get $19 for the movie, plus $25 for lost profits.

The DA will get the rest.

Perry says the movie wasn't worth the $5 he paid to rent it.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldmoviejaildebtcrimebuzzworthyOklahoma
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
Norm Mineta on hand for flag ceremony at his namesake airport
More Society
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News