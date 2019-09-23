Society

98-year-old East Bay park ranger Betty Soskin recovering from stroke

This photo was taken during one of Betty Soskin's weekly talks at the "Rosie the Riveter Visitor Center" in Richmond, Calif. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Famous East Bay national park ranger Betty Soskin is recovering after suffering from a stroke.

Soskin just turned 98 and gives weekly talks at the Rosie the Riveter Visitor Center in Richmond.

A documentary on her life called "No Time to Waste" is supposed to debut Monday night.

She's the oldest national park ranger and is known for her talks on race and social change

