RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Famous East Bay national park ranger Betty Soskin is recovering after suffering from a stroke.
RELATED: 97-year-old Richmond park ranger is a Glamour Magazine 'woman of the year'
Soskin just turned 98 and gives weekly talks at the Rosie the Riveter Visitor Center in Richmond.
A documentary on her life called "No Time to Waste" is supposed to debut Monday night.
She's the oldest national park ranger and is known for her talks on race and social change
RELATED: PHOTOS: Oldest park ranger gets new presidential coin after Richmond home invasion robbery
98-year-old East Bay park ranger Betty Soskin recovering from stroke
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News