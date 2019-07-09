Society

One-quarter of Americans say they will never retire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When are you planning to retire? A new poll finds nearly one-quarter of Americans say they never plan to retire.

Another quarter in the Associated Press poll says they will work beyond their 65th birthday.

Experts say illness, injury, layoffs, and caregiving responsibilities often force older workers to leave their jobs sooner than they would like.

The poll also finds about one-third of older adults feel unprepared for retirement.
