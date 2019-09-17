Society

Oregon man survived cancer twice, then won $4.6 million in state lottery

BEND, Ore. -- Stu MacDonald of Bend, Oregon already considered himself a very lucky man. He survived cancer twice. Then he bought the winning ticket in the state lottery, worth $4.6 million!

Every week, his wife would tell him to "get the winning ticket." She forgot to tell him this time, but he ended up buying a ticket anyway.

"I am a very lucky guy," MacDonald said in a statement. "I survived cancer twice and here I am. This is amazing."

After the cash options and taxes, he's pocketing about $1.5 million. A cafe where he purchased the quick pick ticket got a selling bonus of $46,000, the lottery said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoregonmoneycancerlottery
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Berkeley's 'Gourmet Ghetto' nickname no more?
South Hayward BART station experiencing major delays after nearby fire, downed power line
Star witness has plea deal revoked in Keith Green murder trial, district attorney says
WATCH IN 60: Keith Green trial delayed, e-cigarette crackdown, Oracle Openworld conference kicks-off
Father arrested after boat kills son near Angel Island
Projections let you relive rock and roll legends concerts
Investigators leak messages from accused killer of Rome officer
Show More
President Trump expected in Bay Area tomorrow
Mobile hygiene unit for homeless launches in East Bay
VIDEO: Snow falls on top of Sierra Nevada
Latinx celebrated at Oakland's Montera Middle School
Antonio Brown denies new sexual misconduct claim, lawyer says
More TOP STORIES News