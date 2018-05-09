Osteoporosis drug may help treat male-pattern baldness

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A drug designed to treat osteoporosis may help treat hair loss and it's being considered a possible breakthrough for bald people.
Currently, Rogaine and Propecia are available for treating male-pattern baldness. Both have side effects and often produce disappointing results.
RELATED: Study reveals chemical in McDonald's french fries may be cure for baldness
The University of Manchester said it has conducted successful experiments using hair follicles and the next step will be a clinical trial to see if the the drug is effective and safe.