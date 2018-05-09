SOCIETY

Osteoporosis drug may help treat male-pattern baldness

A drug designed to treat osteoporosis may help treat hair loss and it's being considered a possible breakthrough for bald people. (KGO-TV)

A drug designed to treat osteoporosis may help treat hair loss and it's being considered a possible breakthrough for bald people.

Currently, Rogaine and Propecia are available for treating male-pattern baldness. Both have side effects and often produce disappointing results.

RELATED: Study reveals chemical in McDonald's french fries may be cure for baldness
A new study reveals a chemical found in McDonald's french fries may be the cure for baldness.



The University of Manchester said it has conducted successful experiments using hair follicles and the next step will be a clinical trial to see if the the drug is effective and safe.
