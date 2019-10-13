Society

Outages leaves thousands without power in Morgan Hill

More than 3,700 PG&E customers were without power in Morgan Hill on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (PG&E)

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- Thousands of PG&E customers were left without power Sunday morning in Morgan Hill.

More than 3,700 customers were affected by power outages reported around 10:45 a.m., according to PG&E's website.

The cause of the outage is unknown. PG&E assigned a crew to assess the damage.

The estimated restoration time is 2 p.m.
