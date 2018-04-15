BARBARA BUSH

Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush

Family spokesperson Jim McGrath issued a statement that the former first lady is suffering from failing health. (KGO-TV)

Prayers and well wishes flood social media as the Bush family spokesperson announced the former first lady is suffering from failing health.

Spokesperson Jim McGrath issued a statement that former First Lady Barbara Bush is in comfort care at age 92, following a recent series of hospitalizations.

An outpouring of support for Mrs. Bush and her family quickly followed.

Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement: "Barbara Bush has a character that is as big, inspiring and iconic as Texas. Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in praying for Barbara and the entire Bush family during this time."

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said, "The president's and first lady's prayers are with all of the Bush family during this time."

