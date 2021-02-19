Beyoncé teaming up with Houston non-profit to provide financial assistance to Texans

The singer's BeyGOOD initiative is teaming up with Adidas and a Houston disaster relief organization to provide urgent relief to those in need. So far, there have been more than 130,000 people who have completed applications on the website in less than 24 hours.
Through the non-profit group "Bread of Life," they will provide "one-time financial assistance to those who have experienced a non-recurring, sudden or emergency-related financial hardship" due to the winter storm.
Visit @BreadoflifeH for more information on assistance.— BeyGOOD (@BeyGood) February 19, 2021
We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm. pic.twitter.com/Tqpf7kxmij
Texans and people in other states affected by the storms are able to apply using their Disaster Relief Assistance Application Form for up to $1,000.
You can also apply for disaster assistance or donate on this page.
RELATED:
Beyoncé's BeyGOOD foundation announces COVID-19 housing assistance fund
Meet the Houston pastor teaming up with Beyoncé & Megan Thee Stallion