Society

Owner of controversial 'Flintstone House' files cross complaint against town of Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) -- Flintstone House owner Florence Fang has filed a Cross Complaint for Damages and Declaratory Relief against the Town of Hillsborough. Her lawyers cite violation of the Fair Housing Act, Racial Discrimination and relief against unconstitutional municipal ordinances.

VIDEO: 'Flintstone House' owner gives ABC7 exclusive tour of Hillsborough home off 280, says she's fighting city lawsuit

At issue is her right to the full enjoyment of the Flintstone House on Barryessa Way. Also named in the cross complaint were Building Official Tim Anderson Director of Building and Planning Elizabeth Cullinan.

RELATED: Owner of Hillsborough 'Flintstone House' says she plans to fight lawsuit

"When this began, I thought the Flintstone House was what I needed for my energy-but I have learned that it gives energy to a world that needs joy," Fang said.

"The town of Hillsborough has treated Mrs. Fang despicably and she is fighting back against violations of her constitutional right to the free pursuit of happiness at her private property, the 'Flintstone House,' and she is fighting attempts by the Town to demolish it," said her attorney, Angela Alioto.

RELATED: OOwner of 'Flintstone House' to counter-sue town of Hillsborough
EMBED More News Videos

The owner of the controversial "Flintstone House' in Hillsborough is countersuing the town.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhillsboroughbizarreneighborbuzzworthylawsuithomecartoonneighborhood
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Owner of 'Flintstone House' to counter-sue town of Hillsborough
Hillsborough suing owner of iconic 'Flintstone House'
Owner of Hillsborough 'Flintstone House' says she plans to fight lawsuit
Take a look inside Hillsborough's 'Flintstone House' in 1987
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News