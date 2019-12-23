PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- You've never seen Christmas caroling quite like this! Palo Alto PD made their own version of "Jingle Bells."
The department posted the video to Twitter.
It features its officers, dispatchers, and even Santa, singing the classic Christmas tune.
Some Twitter users are commenting on the post thanking the first responders for their challenging work throughout the year.
Palo Alto PD brings Christmas cheer with special rendition of 'Jingle Bells'
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More