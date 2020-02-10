Passion drives story telling for 3 Bay Area filmmakers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Three Bay Area filmmakers are following their passion and using it to tell stories about the human experience.
Sephora Woldu, Nicolas Jara and Reid Davenport are local filmmakers who shared with us what drives them to tell stories. Check out their stories in the video above and find out how they are using their craft to tell important stories.
For more stories about local Bay Area Stars go here.
