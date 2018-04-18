BARBARA BUSH

'What you see with me is what you get:' Quotes of wisdom from Barbara Bush

EMBED </>More Videos

Former First Lady Barbara Bush had a wealth of wisdom to share. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
"What you see with me is what you get. I'm not running for president - George Bush is."

Former First Lady Barbara Bush said those words at the 1988 Republican National Convention when her husband, then vice president, was nominated to succeed Ronald Reagan.

Mrs. Bush was right. What you see is what you get. The former First Lady was known for her candor, quick wit, and grace.

Donning pearls that went on to become a trademark of her style, she would be quick to say that they were fake. But many would also tell you, she was the real deal.

Americans related to her down-to-earth personality, and the fact that she didn't mince words.

"She's never shied away from saying what she thinks. ... She's managed to insult nearly all of my friends with one or another perfectly timed acerbic comment," Laura Bush said in her 2010 book, "Spoken from the Heart."

But for every quip, Mrs. Bush also had plenty of advice to dispense that some could call words to live by, such as her thoughts on giving back and everyone's ability to do it.

"Some people give time, some money, some their skills and connections, some literally give their life's blood. But everyone has something to give," she said.

Here are 10 more of her pearls of wisdom.

ON SUCCESS

"Never lose sight of the fact that the most important yardstick for your success will be how you treat other people - your family, friends, and coworkers, and even strangers you meet along the way."

ON FAMILY

"To us, family means putting your arms around each other and being there."

ON CHILDREN AND PARENTING

"You have to love your children unselfishly. That's hard. But it's the only way."

ON PRIORITIZING

"The darn trouble with cleaning the house is it gets dirty the next day anyway, so skip a week if you have to. The children are the most important thing."

ON STYLE


"People who worry about their hair all the time, frankly, are boring."

ON AGING


"Never ask anyone over 70 how they feel. They'll tell you."

ON CARING ABOUT WHAT OTHERS THINK

"Why be afraid of what people will say? Those who care about you will say, Good luck! And those who care only about themselves will never say anything worth listening to anyway."

ON LUCK

"You don't just luck into things as much as you'd like to think you do. You build step by step, whether it's friendships or opportunities."

ON LITERACY

"If more people could read, write and comprehend, we would be much closer to solving so many of the other problems our country faces today."

ON TREASURING LOVED ONES

"Cherish your human connections. At the end of your life, you will never regret not having passed one more test, winning one more verdict or not closing one more deal. You will regret time not spent with a husband, a child, a friend or a parent."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushgeorge h.w. bushHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
Harvey-damaged Barbara Bush Library to reopen
George H.W. Bush is 'alert and talking'
George H.W. Bush 'responding and recovering' from blood infection
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest with grace
More barbara bush
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News