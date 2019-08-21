Society

People who flirt using emojis get more dates: study

Researchers think emojis might be the answer to a better dating life.

A study published in the journal Plos One suggests people who flirt using emojis get more dates.

Researchers with Indiana University's Kinsey Institute and Illinois' Lake Forest College were behind the report.

They asked more than 5,300 single Americans whether they used emojis and 38 percent said they never do. On the other hand, 28 percent said they used them regularly.

The researchers found those who used emojis more frequently actually went on more dates over the last year.

The scientists say those emoji users also engaged in sexual activity more often.

RELATED: Samsung helps singles find love by fridge contents with Refrigerdating app

EMBED More News Videos

The appliance company is launching the "Refrigerdating" app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydatingrelationshipsonline datingemojisandroidloveappleu.s. & worldstudyapp
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect at large after brazen daylight shooting in SF
SJSU officials say racist, anti-immigrant fliers found on campus
ABC7 Catch-Up: Brazen shooting, incredible rescue, Facebook privacy, kombucha bar
Pilot shares story of survival after plane crashes into ocean near Half Moon Bay
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2019 cast revealed
Trump administration moves to end limits on child detention
Record number of fires burning in Amazon rainforest
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Noticeable difference today
I-TEAM: House of Aloha Hawaii responds to vacation booking allegations
Trump: Any Jew voting Democratic is uninformed or disloyal
Holocaust era survivor faces eviction from Alameda apartment
6-year-old boy dreams of forever home after family evicted in Oakland
More TOP STORIES News