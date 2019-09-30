PG&E blames equipment failure for East Bay, San Francisco power outages that affected 58K customers

Nearly all customers affected by outage in parts of Albany, Berkeley, El Cerrito, Kensington, Oakland, San Pablo & Richmond have been restored. Crews working safely and quickly as possible to restore all others. Thank you for your patience. — PG&E (@PGE4Me) September 29, 2019

PG&E blames equipment failure for two separate power outages impacting 58,000 customers.About 25,000 customers in Berkeley, 19,000 in El Cerrito and 3,500 in Richmond were affected.IT stared around 7:30 a.m. PG&E officials said power was restored around 11 a.m.Around 10:15 a.m., BART officials said the downtown Berkeley station was reopened and they are in the process of restoring normal service.Around 9 a.m., there was a 20-minute delay in both directions on the Richmond line. Passengers were still able to get in and out through the North Berkeley or Ashby stations.About an hour after that power issue was resolved, another outage hit, this time in San Francisco.It affected about 2,000 customers. Power was restored about three hours later.PG&E will only say equipment failure caused both outages, but would not give details.