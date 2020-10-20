PG&E cancels PSPS for Bay Area, 9 California counties still impacted

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A change in the weather has caused PG&E's to cancel its latest round of Public Safety Power Shutoffs in the Bay Area
Shutoffs were canceled for Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties.
Across Northern California, 32,000 PG&E customers have been impacted by today's PSPS event. The affected counties include: Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Humboldt, Plumas, Shasta, Tehama, Trinity and Yolo counties.
