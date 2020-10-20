PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E cancels PSPS for Bay Area, 9 California counties still impacted

By ABC7 News Staff
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A change in the weather has caused PG&E's to cancel its latest round of Public Safety Power Shutoffs in the Bay Area

Shutoffs were canceled for Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties.

Across Northern California, 32,000 PG&E customers have been impacted by today's PSPS event. The affected counties include: Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Humboldt, Plumas, Shasta, Tehama, Trinity and Yolo counties.

Report a correction or typo
