PG&E cancels PSPS for Bay Area, 9 California counties still impacted

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A change in the weather has caused PG&E's to cancel its latest round of Public Safety Power Shutoffs in the Bay AreaShutoffs were canceled for Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties.Across Northern California, 32,000 PG&E customers have been impacted by today's PSPS event. The affected counties include: Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Humboldt, Plumas, Shasta, Tehama, Trinity and Yolo counties.