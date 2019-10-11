PG&E CEO apologizes, says future public safety outages are likely

The lights are on for many in the Bay Area as of Thursday night after PG&E shut off power to more than 737,000 customers statewide.All clears have been announced for almost all counties except for portions of Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties as well as Kern County, where a third phase of PSPS was implemented late Thursday morning impacting approximately 4,000 customers. The weather conditions in Kern County are expected to continue into early Friday.PG&E crews will visually inspect power lines to look for potential weather-related damage to the lines, poles and towers. This is done by vehicle, foot and air.By Thursday night, PG&E said more than half of customers impacted, about 426,000 customers, have now had their power restored. About 312,000 customers remain without power.PG&E provided this breakdown of the current restoration progress:System Wide: 737,808 impacted, 425,956 restored. 58% restoredAlameda:Contra Costa:Marin:Napa:San Mateo:Santa Clara:Santa Cruz:Solano:Sonoma:Governor Newsom slammed PG&E Thursday, calling the mass outages throughout California this week, "unacceptable"."This is not from my perspective a climate change story," said Governor Newsom, who added, "as much as a story about greed and mismanagement over the course of decades. Neglect. A desire to advance not public safety, but profits."On Thursday at a press conference at PG&E headquarters in San Francisco, PG&E CEO Bill Johnson responded to the Governor's remarks."I haven't delved into all those matters. I might have some slight disagreement with the Governor if I did, but I'm looking forward and I'm just trying to make this better."Johnson was both apologetic and on the defense about the utility's decision to cut power to 738,000 customers in 33 counties, given wind speeds, which PG&E meteorologists say were more than 70MPH in some areas."We faced a choice here between hardships on everyone or safety, and we chose safety. And I do apologize for the hardship this has caused, but I think we made the right call on safety."Johnson also apologized for PG&E's poor communication, incorrect outage maps, and their website, which crashed repeatedly throughout the week."They keep you like you're in prison in your own home, without doing anything," said Jaime Penate, who lives in the Oakland Hills. He lost power and a lot of business as a result.He says PG&E needs to improve, "keep those lines clean, invest more money in that. This can't happen again. It's not acceptable at this point. There's a lot of loss."Johnson did say that future public safety power outages are likely. So ABC7 news reporter, Kate Larsen, asked how PG&E plans to better serve their customers and community in the event of more fire safety blackouts."Is PG&E going to do anything more to help businesses, to help agencies have backup generation? Reimbursements? Anything for the financial hardships this creates? Grocery stores bringing in freezer trucks?""Well, we will have to think about that. I haven't really thought about that. I've been immersed in the middle of this event. So let's think about that and the next time we meet, you can ask me the question again."On Thursday evening, PG&E gave the "all clear" to all California service areas, except Kern County and the town of Paradise - site of last year's deadly fire.