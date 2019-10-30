PG&E gives 'all clear' to begin inspections for Bay Area locations affected by outages

NORTH BAY OUTAGES:

Even though PG&E canceled planned outages for several Bay Area counties, some areas of Marin County are now entering their fifth day without power.

PG&E has given the weather "all clear" to begin inspections before restoring power to all Bay Area locations affected by the recent safety power shutoffs.Kern County is expected to be all clear for inspections Thursday morning, given continued significant wind activity in the area.Due to favorable weather, PG&E said Wednesday morning will no longer turn off power in Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Mateo counties.This has reduced the scope of the preventative outages by 30,000 to approximately 510,000 customers in portions of 22 counties.Thousands of Bay Area customers are still in the dark.Most of those outages are in the North Bay, specifically in Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties. About 5,000 customers in Marin are without power.PG&E has restored power to all other Bay Area counties, except for Contra Costa County, which is at 97 percent restoration.PG&E says that, as of last night, inspectors have found 55 instances of damage to their equipment statewide.The company does not expect another wind event to cause a shutoff in the next week.Customers are encouraged to visit itsand use the address look up tool to confirm if they will be impacted by this PSPS event.Even though PG&E canceled planned outages for several Bay Area counties, some areas of Marin County are now entering their fifth day without power.In Novato, some parts saw power around 4:15 Tuesday afternoon.At that time, people were desperate to fill up their gas tanks. There were three long lines at the Chevron gas station, with some drivers spending hours in their cars waiting to fill up."I am very unhappy, very unhappy," one driver said."It's crazy. I've never quite seen anything like it. But the worst part is being out of touch with everything. My phone doesn't work at my house," said another driver.People shopped at Pini's Hardware store using flashlights.They've been without power since Saturday. In Downtown Mill Valley, lights are back on in one area and still out in another.