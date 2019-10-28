PG&E Power Outages: PG&E issues weather 'all-clear', warns of more possible outages

RELATED POWER OUTAGE STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A weather "all-clear" has been issued by PG&E for its latest round of outages. The utility says 6,000 team members will begin to inspect lines and restore power to customers.PG&E is warning of yet another "strong and widespread wind event" to sweep through the Bay Area Tuesday into midday Wednesday. The utility may have to cut off the power to 35 California counties for that event.At least 500,000 customers were notified on Sunday about the next round of potential outages. PG&E said power would be turned off in seven phases, but that times may change depending on weather conditions. The utility has not confirmed where the next round of power shutoff will take place.PG&E says it will try to turn on electricity to the 850,000 customers impacted by this current shut-off. The "all-clear" has come for some parts of the state, but not the Bay Area. The utility warns power may continue to be out through the duration of the next event."There is a potential that there will be people that will currently be interrupted as part of this PSPS event that we do not get to restore before the weather becomes unsafe again," said Mark Quinlan, Incident Commander for PG&E.According to ABC7's Spencer Christian, the gusts that reached as high as 100 mph in parts of the North Bay Sunday, but the winds will die down Monday. That will give crews time to run inspections and potentially restore power in some areas.Customers are encouraged to visit itsand use the address look up tool to confirm if they will be impacted by this PSPS event.