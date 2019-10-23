PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E moving forward with planned shutoffs in parts of North Bay, San Mateo County

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E announced that it is moving forward with a Public Safety Power Shutoff in parts of the North Bay and San Mateo County.

The shutoff is expected to impact about 34,000 customers in the Bay Area.

LIST: List of counties, cities affected by PG&E power outage in Bay Area, rest of California

The shutoffs are expected to begin around 2 p.m. in the Sierra Foothills, at 3 p.m. in the North Bay counties and about 1 a.m. Thursday in areas of San Mateo and Kern counties.

RELATED: How to prepare for PG&E power shutdowns

PG&E is monitoring the weather.

PG&E says once the high winds subside, crews will inspect the de-energized lines to make sure they are not damage, and then restore power.



The peak period of winds should end at about noon Thursday.

RELATED: A look back at PG&E's history of blackouts

The company's CEO says they are doing this to prevent wildfires and save lives and that these outages could be the reality for the next 10 years.

Governor Gavin Newsom says that won't work -- he has been very critical of these power outages.

"Ten years of this cannot happen. Will not happen. We are going to aggressively make sure of that and we are still waiting for that rebate that is owed to millions of people in this state," Gov. Newsom said.

San Mateo County will be the last Bay Area county to lose power in this event. That would happen at 1 a.m. Thursday.

This might not be the end of it. PG&E is now saying there could be another shutoff this weekend as more wind is expected. They are watching the situation and more announcements will come, but the first big one is at noon Wednesday.

SCHOOL CLOSURES:



The City of Santa Rosa Emergency Operations Center (EOC) requested early dismissal on Wednesday of the following schools due to traffic safety concerns:
  • 1:20 pm - Hidden Valley Elementary (Early Release schedule)

  • 1:45 pm - Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter School (Monday's schedule)

  • 1:52 pm - Rincon Valley Middle (Monday's schedule)

  • 2:00 pm - Maria Carrillo High


For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.

RELATED POWER OUTAGESTORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorthern californianapa countysanta clara countyalameda countypower outagepg&epower polescontra costa countywildfirepg&e public safety power shutoffsonoma countysan mateo county
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
WATCH IN 60: Power shutoff preps, Red Flag Warning, Verizon comes with Disney+
Parts of Bay Area preparing for possible PG&E power shutoffs
I-Team questions California Governor Gavin Newsom about PG&E blackouts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Oakland A's make $85M offer on Coliseum site
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
WATCH IN 60: Power shutoff preps, Red Flag Warning, Verizon comes with Disney+
Northern California deputy fatally shot, ride-along passenger injured
AccuWeather forecast: Red Flag Warning to go into effect this afternoon
Astros fan dies on way home from ALCS win
Show More
Man turns giant pumpkin into a boat
I-Team questions California Governor Gavin Newsom about PG&E blackouts
Controversial Mayor Breed billboard in SF removed
49ers, local officers, Oakland youth make education and community part of their game plan
Raptor President Ujiri will not face charges
More TOP STORIES News