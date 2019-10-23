PG&E moving forward with planned shutoffs in parts of North Bay, San Mateo County

I tried to check #PGE’s website for power shut off updates and guess what? #ABC7Now https://t.co/YLuT5u2xbY pic.twitter.com/3DIl9hO2Jy — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) October 23, 2019

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

1:20 pm - Hidden Valley Elementary (Early Release schedule)



1:45 pm - Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter School (Monday's schedule)



1:52 pm - Rincon Valley Middle (Monday's schedule)



2:00 pm - Maria Carrillo High

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E announced that it is moving forward with a Public Safety Power Shutoff in parts of the North Bay and San Mateo County.The shutoff is expected to impact about 34,000 customers in the Bay Area.The shutoffs are expected to begin around 2 p.m. in the Sierra Foothills, at 3 p.m. in the North Bay counties and about 1 a.m. Thursday in areas of San Mateo and Kern counties.PG&E is monitoring the weather.PG&E says once the high winds subside, crews will inspect the de-energized lines to make sure they are not damage, and then restore power.The peak period of winds should end at about noon Thursday.The company's CEO says they are doing this to prevent wildfires and save lives and that these outages could be the reality for the next 10 years.Governor Gavin Newsom says that won't work -- he has been very critical of these power outages."Ten years of this cannot happen. Will not happen. We are going to aggressively make sure of that and we are still waiting for that rebate that is owed to millions of people in this state," Gov. Newsom said.San Mateo County will be the last Bay Area county to lose power in this event. That would happen at 1 a.m. Thursday.This might not be the end of it. PG&E is now saying there could be another shutoff this weekend as more wind is expected. They are watching the situation and more announcements will come, but the first big one is at noon Wednesday.The City of Santa Rosa Emergency Operations Center (EOC) requested early dismissal on Wednesday of the following schools due to traffic safety concerns: