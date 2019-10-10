PG&E power outage doesn't stop some customers from going to Santa Rosa hair salon

When asked what they don't have, stylist Rachel Sandoval said, "Hot water, blow drying, credit cards, computer systems, phone. We can't call clients we just hope they show up."
She went on to say, "We got my two hands and my smarts and the trust of my clients."
When asked if business is down, Sandoval admitted that some clients didn't want to come in if they didn't have blow drying services.
Another stylist, Sarah Salaz, was in the midst of doing a root touch up while she chatted with ABC7 News.
When asked if she could tell the color, even in the dark, she said, "We have the formula and I've been doing it for years, I got it down."
And as far as work goes, Salaz wouldn't want to miss a day.
"I have to be here for my clients," she said. "If they want to come, I'm here for it."
