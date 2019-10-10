PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E power outage doesn't stop some customers from going to Santa Rosa hair salon

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- No power? No problem. Despite PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff, customers were still happily getting their hair done Salon Twelve in Santa Rosa.

When asked what they don't have, stylist Rachel Sandoval said, "Hot water, blow drying, credit cards, computer systems, phone. We can't call clients we just hope they show up."

She went on to say, "We got my two hands and my smarts and the trust of my clients."

TIMELINE: When your power could come back after PG&E power outage

When asked if business is down, Sandoval admitted that some clients didn't want to come in if they didn't have blow drying services.

Another stylist, Sarah Salaz, was in the midst of doing a root touch up while she chatted with ABC7 News.

RELATED: How to prepare for PG&E power outage

When asked if she could tell the color, even in the dark, she said, "We have the formula and I've been doing it for years, I got it down."

And as far as work goes, Salaz wouldn't want to miss a day.

"I have to be here for my clients," she said. "If they want to come, I'm here for it."

For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysanta rosahairhair stylingpower outagebusinesssmall businesspg&epg&e public safety power shutoffsonoma county
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What to know about PG&E power shutdowns
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
PG&E power outage impacts 359K customers in Bay Area
PG&E Power Outage Timeline: When your power could come back
2nd phase of PG&E power outages start in East Bay, South Bay, Santa Cruz County
Moraga Fire: Residents evacuate during PG&E power shutoff
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brisbane Fire: Brush fire erupts on San Bruno Mountain
PG&E power outage impacts 359K customers in Bay Area
PG&E Outages: 'If you still have power, you will not lose power'
PG&E Power Outage Timeline: When your power could come back
Moraga Fire: Residents evacuate during PG&E power shutoff
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
VIDEO: Parts of Bay Area go dark during planned PG&E outages
Show More
VIDEO: String of car break-ins on same SF street
Watch the new trailer for Pixar's 'Onward'
Plea to protect PG&E workers goes viral
Middle school bullying case explodes on social media
Former Gov. Gray Davis weighs in on PG&E power shutoffs
More TOP STORIES News