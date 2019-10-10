PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E Power Outage Shut Off: Is the power back? Help your neighbors by adding to this power restoration map

PG&E's unprecedented power outage event left nearly a million customers without power. The utility says power restoration will begin this afternoon.

Help your neighbors out by letting them know when your lights go back on.

To do so, you need to access our exclusive Power Restoration Map. Click here if your lights are on and type your address in the search box. When you hit enter, it will drop a pin on the map. Click the plus sign to add it to the map.

The more people who add information to this map, the better we can help you know when and where power is on.

Scroll below to see if things are getting back to normal where you live.



