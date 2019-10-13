PG&E Power Outage Shut Off Timeline

By 7 pm Saturday, PG&E reported that power for all customers was restored.
Here's a timeline of when the lights went off, when the strongest winds and fire danger took place, and when power was restored:
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 | midnight
PG&E Power outages began for Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba counties.
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 | 11 p.m.
PG&E power outages begin in Alameda, Alpine, Calaveras, Contra Costa, Mariposa, Mendocino, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus and Toulomne counties.
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 | 5 a.m.
Red Flag warning goes into effect for most of the Bay Area.
Wednesday evening, Oct. 9, 2019 - Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
Strongest winds expected to hit the Bay Area. Marin County officials said, "This event has the potential to be the strongest offshore wind event in the area since the October 2017 North Bay Fires." Sustained winds of 20-30 miles per hour are expected with gusts up to 45-55 mph and maximum gusts hitting 65 mph.
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 | noon
PG&E began power restoration around this time. Crews began working to inspect lines and fix any damage to begin restoration.
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 | 5 p.m.
The Red Flag warning was lifted for most of the Bay Area.
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 | noon
PG&E announces that approximately 543,000 customers impacted by PSPS in Northern California have had their power restored. About 195,000 customers remain without power. A weather "all clear" was extended to 34 of 35 counties, except for Kern County.
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 | 2 p.m.
PG&E said power has been restored to 99.5 percent of customers affected by PSPS, including all of the Bay Area. Approximately 2,500 customers statewide were still without power.
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 | 2 p.m.
PG&E said power has been restored to all customers affected by PSPS.
