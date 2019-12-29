PG&E rates to increase in 2020

PG&E

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E bills are going up in the new year, and those rates could climb even higher in 2020.

On average, combined electricity and gas service bills will increase about $2.64 for most customers.

That's about a 1.5% increase.

PG&E has already filed with the California Public Utilities Commission intent to increase electricity rates again for 2020.

The increases come as the embattled utility tries to emerge from bankruptcy.

It also faces liabilities linked to wildfire-related claims.
