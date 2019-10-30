PG&E reduces counties impacted by preventative outages in Bay Area

#PSPS: Due to favorable weather conditions, we will no longer need to turn power off in these counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Mateo. This further reduces scope of Oct. 29 PSPS by 30,000 to approximately 510,000 customers in portions of 22 counties. pic.twitter.com/UC8Y5Knx9f — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 30, 2019

My award for the most innovative home generator, yet goes to:



Brett Taylor of San Anselmo using this portable solar array. "It powers the blender," when camping in Death Valley.



Now, "It's enough to power my refrigerator and fish tank."



It's working. #abc7now #PGEshutoff pic.twitter.com/8ugJpqMs5o — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) October 29, 2019

Neighbors helping neighbors during #PGEshutdown #pgepowershutoff #abc7now “I have a generator and felt guilty,” she said. Need more guilt, folks!!!! pic.twitter.com/xNJFa7dzrO — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) October 29, 2019

Due to favorable favorable weather, PG&E will no longer turn off power Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Mateo counties.This has reduced the scope of the preventative outages by 30,000 to approximately 510,000 customers in portions of 22 counties.It is possible that some of the same customers impacted by the Oct. 26 shutoff will be impacted by this one as well. For customers who are restored between events, PG&E urges them to use the time to charge any medical equipment, phones and other electronic devices and restock emergency kits.Customers are encouraged to visit itsand use the address look up tool to confirm if they will be impacted by this PSPS event.City leaders in Sebastopol are trying to re-assure residents that they'll have enough drinking water, after they received a number of concerned calls.Sebastopol Public Works says the city's water supply is between 75 and 80 percent of normal. And that should last for the foreseeable future.Crews are installing generators to help keep some wells pumping water from the ground.Frustration and anger mounted across the Bay Area Northern California as the state's biggest utility began another round of fire-prevention blackouts Tuesday that could leave millions of people without electricity, some for five days or longer.PG&E says this blackout will affect about 1.5 million people in 29 counties. At the same time, about 1 million people are still without power Tuesday after a shut-off over the weekend that affected nearly 2.7 million.The blackout Tuesday is PG&E's third in a week and the fourth in a month. It included the Sierra Nevada foothills and parts of well-to-do Marin County, population 260,000, north of San Francisco. Many people in Marin have been without power since Saturday.Petaluma resident Scotty Richardson, whose lights went out Saturday, said the prospect that power might not be restored for days makes him "furious, furious.''He vented frustration over the on-again, off-again outages but also anger at the utility's role in causing deadly fires in the past, and apparently sparking some of this season's blazes."PG&E can't figure out how to deliver power reliably without killing people,'' he said. "This is more than three strikes - it's a failure of epic proportions.''Gov. Gavin Newsom and top utility regulators have accused the company of mismanaging its power system and failing for decades to make the investments needed to make it more durable or to plan for such outages.Many Californians are skeptical of PG&E's motives for the blackouts. And while the utility has set up centers where people can go to charge phones and laptops and get free water, snacks, flashlights and solar lanterns, some contend PG&E isn't concerned enough about the inconvenience."It's so obvious it's just to protect them from more liability,'' Janet Luoma of Santa Rosa said at a Red Cross evacuation shelter.At the shelter in Santa Rosa, Chris Sherman plugged his laptop into a wall outlet and charged his phone while he waited for the all-clear to go home, while anticipating that once he did, he could lose power."They don't seem to know what the hell they're doing,'' he said of PG&E. "I'm not sure that they're really protecting anything.''"Are we getting power tomorrow, are we not getting power tomorrow? We don't know,'' said Kelly Bitzer, who came to a Safeway in Lafayette looking for an outlet to charge her phone."PG&E has spent millions of dollars giving bonuses to their executives, but they can't keep up with their infrastructure needs,'' she said. "It's very frustrating."Seniors and shopkeepers in Half Moon Bay have been having a tough time with repeated power shutdowns-now they are facing another one Tuesday night.Rosemary Preissler admits she's feeling anxiety. She's was online searching for lanterns and a headlamp she can use to read while sitting in the dark when the power goes out the next time.Preissler and fellow residents at Senior Coastsiders have had difficulty with mobility when the elevators stopped working."For the first few days, I have a walker, and I live on the second floor, and I couldn't go anywhere because I can't carry that down."A few blocks away is Half Moon Bay's historic Main Street-- shops there lost three days of business from the power shutdown.Café Society was open for the first time since Saturday but is expecting to be closed Wednesday for the next PG&E shutoff. Losses are running in the thousands of dollars per day.Besides a few locals supporting them, shopkeepers are discovering there "are" visitors, not tourists. They're evacuees or people living near the Kincade Fire trying to escape the smoke.The only store that has stayed open during the power shutoffs is Half Moon Bay Bakery because owner Desi Sanchez operates on natural gas and back-up power from a generator. His sales have actually boomed because no one else was open."Now I'm prepping a lot of doughnuts to get ready for tomorrow just in case something happens tomorrow, you know?"This is a community that has been dealing with a lot of uncertainty and how long will the next power outage last. No one knows for sure.A Marin County community is coming together thanks to a locally run grocery store that's open and running on generators.Mill Valley Market is owned by brothers David and Doug Canepa. The market has been in the Mill Valley community since 1929. Today, they're one of the only open grocery stores located in Mill Valley.David Canepa says they invested in generators four months ago and they first kicked on during Saturday's PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff.The market offers the community charging stations, ice, and other necessities. They also offered free coffee for residents on both Sunday and Monday.Some residents say they've been coming there daily, the "Mill Valley's refrigerator" to stay connected.San Francisco is the city of Saint Francis, welcoming anyone, especially those from Marin and Sonoma counties affected by the fires and power outages. As we discovered, in the past few days people there have taken that invitation wholeheartedly.Many are flocking to gas stations within the city."They have invaded and it's so scary. When I went to get gas there's like a 20-car line up on Lombard Street and they have people directly cars in and out of the stations, expressed Nancy Svendsen a San Francisco resident.At a gas station on Lombard Street, there was one way in and one way out."The last time I saw this was back in the 70s when it was the gas shortage," remembered Glen Hughes of Sebastopol who made sure to also fill a few of his gas containers.This was not the only place where people from the North Bay came to gather. At the Marina Safeway, a lot of people were buying ice."They actually asked why I was buying 11 bags of ice the last time. I said we're from Marin and they said oh, I'm so sorry what you are going through so they were nice," said David Kiachko of Tiburon."We have none in Marin and the stores aren't open. What else can we do? We didn't take them we bought them and now I'm going to a friend's who lives here for a hot shower," said a woman who did not want to give us her name.We also ran into Brian Payne from San Rafael who said they are out of propane."So I got ice and all the good stuff like cookies and hot dogs and salami and stuff that will keep for a few more days until the power comes back on," added Payne.What are the chances of finding someone affected by the power shut-offs doing their laundry? We met Amy Gladin of San Rafael there."My laundry doesn't work so I'm here doing my laundry and then I have an electric car. There is nowhere to charge my car so now we're going to the Presidio. Hopefully, there will be charging stations," she told us.In the North Bay, residents are struggling to stay ahead of the "power curve."Brett Taylor of San Anselmo is using a portable solar panel he usually takes camping.His noble assignments for the day - "I'm charging a fish tank and the fridge," he said."Which is more important?" we asked"The fish."For others, it's waiting in lines."I've been in line for an hour," said Debra Buttterfield of Novato.After four days without power in Novato, residents fear getting caught with an empty tank.Three long lines fed into one gas station."I've done it before in the 70's so it's okay with me," said 85-year-old Paul Zaferiou.Most others, were not okay."I am very unhappy. Very unhappy," Marge Hiner said."The worst is being out of touch with everything. My phone doesn't work at my house," added Robyn Moyer.Everywhere we looked, people did what they could, where they could. Still in, Novato, Scherrie Barone and Oscar Sierra offered free charges to neighbors by running a line from their home to the gate."We have a generator here and we feel guilty," Scherrie.Pini Hardware opened its doors and led people around in the darkness."I see batteries it looks like gold to me now," said one woman.Back in San Anselmo, the local Safeway promised customers it would notify them on Nextdoor when ice arrived. That's what it's like to have your power shut off, and still not know when it's coming back, after three days.Power is slowly being restored to parts of the Oakland Hills which were blacked out by PG&E's shutoff. But in other neighborhoods, power is still out in homes, depending on where the power grid lines are located.Residents may have electricity while neighbors across the street may not.The biggest question among residents in the Oakland Hills is what happens Tuesday night when high winds are expected to blow through here again.Late Monday afternoon, Oakland Police were directing traffic in the Montclair neighborhood where power has been out since Saturday.David Kelly says with three kids and no power for three days, it has been a challenge to plan their daily routine.The power finally returned late Monday night. He hopes Tuesday will be better, but it unsure about the rest of the week."I'm going back to work tomorrow. The kids were off from school today, I think they are going back to school. Hopefully we will have the power back on later tonight and things will be back to normal. But we will see," says Kelly.The power is also back in Berkeley - at least for now. But Berkeley resident Jeff Conant isn't taking any chances. He's stocking up on emergency supplies for his daughter to last through the end of the week."We are down here in the flats, so we don't expect power outages, but we don't know," says Conant.On the other side of the Oakland Hills, in Orinda, the parking lot at Casa Orinda is empty and dark. They haven't had power since Saturday."We have no clue when we are going to get our lights back on," says Bill Staggs, whose partner owns the high-end restaurant. He says the constant fluctuation in PG&E's outages makes it hard to run a business.Staggs says they've lost more than $50,000 in revenue. And it's been hard on their employees."As it stands now. This huge state of unknowing and anxiety has a profound effect on people. Not just business-wise but emotionally," says Staggs.For Rob Lam, owner of the Perle restaurant on Mountain Boulevard in Oakland's Montclair District, the latest PG&E power shutoff may prove to be a setback he can't survive.Closed since Friday, Lam says the outage has already cost him $40,000 and counting."We're having that conversation right now," he said while standing in his dark restaurant. "We're having that conversation among the partners. Day 4 of a really crucial end of the month, a lot of holiday parties. So it's a real heartbreaker."Lam began cleaning out his cold cases last Friday, making sandwiches and donating them to Oakland fire and police personnel.He rented a generator to keep his perishables cold and he's continuing to pay his 20 employees, but faced with the prospect of more days without power, Lam is worried."The real concern is my staff, I mean going 5 days," he said. "These are real hard-working people. They gotta pay rent coming up."In Lafayette, it's a giant generator that's keeping the perishables cold and the store open for residents growing weary of their second PSPS in two weeks.There's also a sense of resignation, amid the reality that this won't be their last time without power."I know people have lost property up in Sonoma and with the fires that broke out yesterday in Lafayette, I'm okay with it," said Lafayette resident Tom Kozel. "I was a skeptic before, but I'd rather have no power and have a house and a neighborhood than not."This afternoon, there was a feeling of despair as residents of the Niles Canyon Mobile Home Park in Fremont anticipated another night without power."I'm not supposed to be under stress, but it's stressful and for other people, probably more so," said Teresa Innerbickler who lives at the senior living center, which had its power turned off over the weekend by PG&E.She's 93 and needs an oxygen tank to breathe.Adding to the stress, her carport came down during yesterday's wind event, which sent residents scrambling for safety.Many residents across the Santa Cruz Mountains were still without power on Monday night. Meanwhile, PG&E announced the next round of outages this month, would hit on Tuesday."I think it's just going to go right into the next one," Ben Lomond resident Lynn Swartz told ABC7 News.She said surprisingly, powerful wind was a welcome sight this weekend. Swartz said she didn't mind sacrificing power, if there was actual proof of a problem. However, she questioned when residents will see solutions."How about putting the power lines underground," Swartz suggested. "How about that?""Doesn't help you," Kevin Burnett said. The Scotts Valley resident lives in an area with buried lines, but he's also been without power since Saturday night.PG&E said it anticipates the new shutoff will impact some of the same customers. With that, Burnett admitted he has concerns."I've done the best I could with some ice and several bags, putting them around. I'm doing ok right now," he told ABC7 News. "But if it goes until Wednesday, or Thursday, I'm not going to make it."Lights have stayed on for Alicia Neronde and her family, who also happen to live in Scotts Valley. Neronde's lines are also buried."Got candles, flashlights, and water. But then it never went out," she explained. "We are one of the few lucky ones."However, there was no luck for Denise Fritsch, whose power went out in the first two rounds. She's not waiting around for the third."We're planning to get out of town tomorrow. We're going to Paso Robles just to get some nice away time from this madness," Fritsch said.Scotts Valley Police took to Facebook to explain their frustration with getting reliable information about who will be impacted in the third round of outages.PD explained that extra patrols will remain until power is restored.