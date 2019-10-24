PG&E says a third shutoff could happen this weekend

Wednesday night, the I-Team's Dan Noyes asked CEO Bill Johnson about ongoing work to protect overhead wires to reduce fire risk.
Noyes: "We've got 25,000 miles of wire in high fire threat areas. This year we are replacing 100 miles of that with the hardened, with the covered wire. Next year it's projected for about 700 miles, so that leaves you know 24,000 miles uncovered for the years to come. Are you speeding up that process?"
Johnson: "We are. 150 miles this year, 750 the next year. What we're also doing is doing it in the highest risk areas. The system is huge. It's 70,000 square miles with tens of thousands of miles of wires. This is a huge undertaking, it's going to take some time."
PG&E's CEO also told people not to take their frustrations out on crews. He said an employee in Glenn County was shot at by what they believe was a pellet gun, while in his truck today.
